MEMORIAL: The light horse on display as part of the Armistice Centenary exhibition at Toogoolawah. Contributed
Community

Last chance to view haunting prints at Armistice exhibition

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Nov 2018 12:03 AM
A COLLECTION of beautiful but haunting prints of war are on display for the only time in Australia as part of an intimate exhibition at Toogoolawah.

An End to Conflict is on display at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery on Factory Rd Toogoolawah.

It has attracted hundreds of people from across southeast Queensland since opening the day before Remembrance Day this year.

Cyclists have travelled the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail especially to see the display of World War I bicycles loaned to the exhibition by well-known Brisbane collector Wayne Norris.

"They have been intrigued by the two communications bicycles which are now being referred to as the world's first mobile phones,” Toogoolawah and District History Group secretary Beryce Nelson said.

She said art lovers had come from far afield to see the world's first viewing of a major triptych 'Why War' by Canadian-born artist Merton Chambers.

"It has to be seen to be understood and this exhibition is likely to be its only viewing in Australia before heading overseas,” Mrs Nelson.

"These are beautiful but haunting at the same time.”

She said six limited-edition prints by World War I artist Tom Cross were equally beautiful and haunting.

The exhibition is open each day until December 9. Mrs Nelson encouraged people visit and see how local families were involved with the war.

    Local Partners