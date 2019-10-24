Last chance to ride Dreamworld’s high-speed thriller

EXCLUSIVE: It's the end of the ride for one of Dreamworld's most iconic attractions.

The Gold Coast theme park will today announce the permanent closure of the Tower of Terror, a high-speed thrill ride which has been captivating crowds for more than 20 years.

The decision comes on the eve of the third anniversary of the Thunder River Rapids tragedy which claimed four lives and is part of sweeping reforms at the park, including $50 million worth of new attractions and the adoption of world-leading safety standards.

The Tower of Terror will remain open until November 3, giving people the chance to say goodbye to the attraction which was once one of the world's fastest thrill rides, sending adrenaline junkies hurtling into the sky at more than 160km/h.

Thrillseekers take on the Tower of Terror at Dreamworld. Picture: Mike Batterham

The Giant Drop, which shares the same 119m tower visible from several kilometres away, will remain in operation.

It is understood the Tower of Terror's closure is not related to safety issues, but comes as park management try to revitalise parts of the Dreamworld footprint to make way for new attractions as part of the multimillion-dollar masterplan.

Already work has started on six new waterslides expected to open this summer, while plans have also been unveiled for a new $30 million rollercoaster which will be one of the first of its kind in the world with a 'triple launch' takeoff system and multiple inversions.

Dreamworld's chief operating officer Greg Yong said the Tower of Terror's closure would pave the way for more exciting developments at the park.

"New technology in the theme park industry continues to develop and become more advanced each and every year," he said.

"We believe the success of our future is about investing in new, state-of-the art experiences for our guests wherever we can.

"This means some of our old favourites have been retired to make way for these new experiences including Sky Voyager, the Southern Hemisphere's first flying theatre, and other attractions recently announced which will start to be introduced to the park in the coming months."

Dreamworld CEO John Osborne has pledged to make the theme park safer. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Since starting at Dreamworld last year, CEO John Osborne has pledged to introduce airline-style safety standards in a bid to restore public confidence in the park.

The Thunder River Rapids and the Wipeout have already been retired in recent years.

An inquest in to the Thunder River Rapids tragedy was held last year, but it is understood any findings from the coroner could still be months away.