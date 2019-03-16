Last chance for peek at growing old disgracefully

A FUNNY and poignant play celebrating the twilight years and the hilarity of growing old disgracefully wraps up tonight at the Ipswich Little Theatre.

Adapted from the movie, Quartet is set in a home for retired musicians, where the annual concert to celebrate Verdi's birthday is disrupted by the arrival of an eternal diva and the former wife of one of the residents.

Written by Ronald Harwood for both the stage and the screen, Quartet is a hilarious look at aging and coming to terms with living in a retirement home.

The movie was released for the big screen in 2012 and starred Maggie Smith, Michael Gambon, Billy Connolly and Tom Courtnay. It was directed by Dustin Hoffman.

ILT's performance is directed by Ann Collyer and stars Gillian Simpson in the role of Jean Horton, Ian Pullar as Reginald Paget, Tracey Spence as Cecily Robinson and Callum Campbell in the role of Wilfred Bond.

ILT's cast has had years of experience in theatre and the night I attended, the audience were noticeably enjoying the performance which was full of comical one-liners, innuendo and wonderful moments.

I attended a fundraiser for two community groups - Miner Chords and Ipswich Legacy.

ILT supports Ipswich community groups by providing fundraising opportunities. Many a patron have been introduced to live theatre because of a fund-raising evening.

ILT's performances are so popular they introduced an extra Sunday matinee.

A Cappella Harmony group Miner Chords is based in the Old Ipswich Court House and provided entertainment prior to the show and during the interval.

Previously, Miner Chords was a male-only group; only recently women have been recruited into the organisation.

Norid Krausz was elected president at the annual general meeting.

Miner Chords attends various functions and is invited to different clubs and associations to sing.

It was no irony Miner Chords attended the performance of a play about retired Opera singers.

It was chosen because of the script and its content.

If you want to join Miner Chords and sing with the group or just need more information about its activities, then contact Gordon Dryden by email gm.dryden@gmail.com or phone 0414294120.

The next performance by ILT, Challenges, is part of a one-act play season that runs from May 2-18, 2019.

Three different plays - Bubbles written by Tara Routley (Adams); Farmer Will Swap Combine Harvester For Wife, by Hugh Scott and All by Myself by Robert Scott will be directed by Jim Orr and Sam Hoepner.

Bookings online at www.ilt.org.au or from the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre on 32810555.