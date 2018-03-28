Last bid to save city's brush-tailed rock wallaby mascot

A brush-tailed rock wallaby at the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queens Park.

A brush-tailed rock wallaby at the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queens Park.

IT'S the faunal emblem and a mascot for Ipswich but threats to the brush-tailed rock wallaby's existence has led to an Ipswich City Council Recovery Plan to ensure the species' survival.

Conservation and Environment Committee chairwoman Councillor Kerry Silver said Petrogale penicillata, or brush-tailed rock wallaby, was listed as vulnerable to extinction nationally. Within Ipswich, they are found in the Teviot Range and Little Liverpool Range.

"Little is known about this shy animal, so this brush-tailed rock wallaby recovery plan will help Ipswich remain a population stronghold for the species," she said.

"The recovery plan will build on council's conservation achievements, including the purchase of more than 2200ha of core rock wallaby habitat at Flinders-Goolman Conservation Estate.

Cr Silver said the recovery plan identified actions, including reducing pest plants and predators, increasing connectivity between habitats and mitigating potential impacts from recreational use.

"The council will partner with relevant stakeholders."