Laser light show to mark Riverlink's milestone

RIVERLINK Shopping Centre's 10th birthday celebrations started this week and will continue over the weekend with a laser light show and host of family entertainment.

The centre is recognising the support of the Ipswich community over more than a decade by giving away a car and 10 $1000 gift vouchers.

The launch of the birthday celebration on Thursday night was made spectacular with the first of the laser shows and an official function.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mayor Paul Pisasale paid tribute to the success of Riverlink, saying it had played an important role in helping to fast-track the growth of Ipswich.

Cr Bromage said her memories of Riverlink stretched back to the days when the development was first announced and how some residents objected by chaining themselves to fig trees on the riverbank.

The draw for a Kia Rio Hatch and the $1000 gift cards will be held on April 21.

To enter, shoppers just need to spend a total of $30 at a Riverlink speciality shop or a total of $60 at one of the centre's major retailers.

Customers will then receive an entry form with can be lodged at the centre.