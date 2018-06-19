Laser focus gives Ipswich business new opportunities

IPSWICH and District Welding is bringing its traditional welding experience and skill into the exciting new field of laser etching.

The long-standing Raceview business recently opened a new division, Ipswich Laser, with a plan to create new opportunities.

Owner Dave Small said he was still excited about the move into uncharted territory, which took place on Christmas Eve last year.

"We have been trading as Ipswich and District Welding for 15 years and only on Christmas Eve last year did we officially move into the world of laser technology. The laser etcher is our newest item," Mr Small said.

"It allows us to work with plastics, leather, and metals and it is amazing.

"We can make a promotional product like a bottle opener with a full logo off this machine.

"We are doing a lot of shop fitting work, steel work for shopping centres.

"The system allows us to do design work that is structural or decorative. We have a lot of work with utility companies, and the construction industry.

"The original laser machine is slower but the new machine we have just put in is very quick. Keeping pace with this technology is about us diversifying as a business. We are making polished stainless-steel rails and a range of products."

Seeing some of the examples of the technology at work is breathtaking. Its speed and accuracy is a major benefit.

There is no cooling down with this cold technology, resulting in fewer delays and improved efficiencies.

"We are employing locals and getting a lot of work out of town as well as here," Mr Small said.

"We went through a difficult time when Ipswich City Council dropped its buy local policy.

"In reality about a quarter of our workload was dropped by that decision."

Welding runs in the family for Mr Small, whose father ran Small's Welding for many years until Dave took over in 2003.

"I worked with Dad in my school holidays and helped put up four sheds on our acre of land," he said.

"It is in my blood I guess. I am a fitter machinist by trade.

"Today we are cutting for fabricators. There are 15 locally. It has been tough for our industry, but this is a real plus for us. We used to cut with oxy now its laser off the machine.

"In today's building code there is a percentage of all buildings that have to give consideration to artwork. We are making rusted leaves and with this technology we can create the veins and give a dimension to this."

As a bit of a fun side project, the boys at Ipswich Laser have made a miniature bicycle that is an amazing replica, and even a model of a tyrannosaurus rex.

"It is great to see the older tradies embracing this," Mr Small said.

"They see the benefit. I have a 10 years of service staff member working along with one of my first-year apprentices on this new technology. It was swinging a hammer and oxy and now its laser."

The next phase will be the introduction of computer operated technology to enhance the capacity of the machine.

"I have gone from a solo operator to seven staff. This is growing my business and giving employment. It's a real blend of human skill and technology."

The tag of Ipswich Laser is now embedded in projects all over.

"Now it's getting the word out, getting the websites updated and telling our story," Mr Small said.