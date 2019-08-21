Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The couple applied for divorce yesterday
The couple applied for divorce yesterday
Celebrity

Larry King seeks divorce from 7th wife

21st Aug 2019 9:19 AM

US TELEVISION talk show host Larry King is seeking a divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years of marriage.

The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Larry King and Shawn King, then a singer and TV host, married in 1997 and have two adult sons, Chance and Cannon.

They both filed for divorce in 2010 but later reconciled.

Larry King has been married eight times to seven different women and has five children. He married and divorced Alene Akins twice.

He has overcome several serious health issues in recent years, including a bout with lung cancer two years ago.

More Stories

celebrity divorce larry king

Top Stories

    Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    premium_icon Highway open after shocking crash leaves motorcyclist dead

    News THE Warrego Highway has been reopened after a horror crash last night which left a motorcyclist dead.

    • 21st Aug 2019 8:30 AM
    Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    premium_icon Safe Night Precinct review touted after drop in violence

    Crime Declining violence and patron numbers factored in.

    Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    premium_icon Parents adjust to life without little girl lost too soon

    News 'I was used to being on the other side of it, not (being) the mum'

    Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

    Maths brains sharpen pencils for huge contest

    Education How many children will take part?