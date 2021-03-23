‘Larrikin’ son ‘lived life to fullest’

HEARTBROKEN by the tragic loss of their 18-year-old son Hunter, Ashley and Helen Evans take comfort in the knowledge their boy lived life to the fullest.

Hunter's death in a motorcycle crash near Giru on Friday still feels like bad dream for the Evans family, who have been overwhelmed by the tremendous outpouring of sympathy from the community.

Mr Evans said the hundreds of messages, texts, emails and flowers showed their "larrikin" son had touched many lives.

Hunter's dad shared this photograph of the Evans family – Campbell, Helen, Hunter and Ashley.

"Eighteen years is too short, but I reckon he's packed in 68 years of living for most people. He lived life to the fullest, an absolute free spirit," Mr Evans said.

Affectionately known as "Merv", Hunter was born in Townsville and with his older brother Campbell, attended Grammar and Southern Cross Catholic College primary schools.

He loved travelling with his family, camping under the stars at waterfalls, deserts and creeks.

The Evans family – Ashley, Campbell, Hunter and Helen – while on holiday in Japan.

When he got halfway through Year 10 at Ignatius Park College, Hunter decided to pursue a trade with Tec-NQ. The first apprentice hired by FNQ Mechanical and Fabrication two and a half years ago, he developed a reputation as a hardworking diesel fitter, with plans to do another year to get his auto electrician trade.

Hunter Evans and his dad Ashley.

This would have allowed him to work out west in the rural and mining industries - connecting with his passion for the great outdoors.

"We've got a lot of family out on cattle stations, and that's where his love of motorbikes and camping and fishing has come from," Mr Evans said.

"Ever since he could walk, we've been out there to his uncles at Mt Surprise and he'd jump on tractors, dozers, loaders and prime movers."

Hunter Evans "had no fears, he could ride a motorbike like the wind" said his dad Ashley.

Whether it was bow hunting, cricket, rugby league or union, once Hunter conquered it, he was quick to seek out the next challenge.

"He had more bloody skill and talent in his big toe than I have in my whole body," Mr Evans said.

Hunter Evans with his girlfriend Emma Acton

"(Hunter) was very close to his mates and very close to his girlfriend Emma (Acton) - he was absolutely besotted with her.

"He was a handful and probably gave me a few grey hairs but there was nothing bad, it was just kids being kids growing up."

Originally published as 'Larrikin' son 'lived life to fullest'