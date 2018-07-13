Menu
Thornley sisters Ruby, 5, and Lily, 3, from Ripley with the mighty Styracosarus Riverlink Shopping Centre.
News

Larger than life display for school holidays

13th Jul 2018 3:31 PM

RIVERLINK Shopping Centre has embraced the latest Jurassic Park movie with an animatronic exhibition and children's craft centre.

A larger than life T-Rex is keeping kids entertained in the West Mall, while his pre-historic friend, a Styracosaurus, is prowling the East Mall.

The Jurassic Park Craft centre is proving a big hit with the kids at Riverlink Shopping Centre.
Children are also able to drop into Jurassic World in the Food Mall where they can paint up and take home their own dinosaur.

The exhibition and craft show is a feature at the centre until Saturday. The craft centre is open between 10am and 1pm daily.

