Large shed, two cars in Lockyer Valley destroyed in fire

A LARGE shed has burned to the ground and at least two vehicles destroyed at a Lockyer Valley property.

The 9m x 20m four-bay shed at the Adare property caught alight about 3.45pm, with multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Rural Fire Services crews deployed to the scene.

A QFES spokesman said three QFES crews and two RFS units arrived at the Alvisio Rd property to find the shed "well-involved".

A large volume of smoke was visible to the crews responding to the incident, the spokesman said.

Crews battled to extinguish the shed but were unable to save two vehicles which had been parked inside at the property near the intersection of Carmichael Dr.

Crews reported the fire was out by 6pm but remained on scene until just before 7pm dampening down hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown but initial indications suggest it is not suspicious.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were put on standby at the incident but were not required to transport anyone to hospital.

A spokesman said paramedics were not required to treat anyone on scene and there was no transport to hospital.