Multiple people are being treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Glenore Grove on Friday afternoon.
‘Large number of casualties’ after mini bus collides with car

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Mar 2021 3:15 PM
MULTIPLE people have been injured after a car collided with a mini bus in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics are treating a “large number” of people, believed to be as many as 10 if not more, at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill Fernvale Road near Walhuben Road in Glenore Grove.

The crash was reported at 2.25pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not confirm how many people had been injured in the accident.

“We’ve got a lot of patients on scene and a lot of crews on scene,” she said.

“There is a large number of casualties. Details are still coming in.”

