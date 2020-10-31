Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Large hailstones batter Ipswich as multiple storms hit

Andrew Korner
31st Oct 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

UPDATE 3.30PM: LARGE hailstones have been reported across Ipswich after multiple severe storms bombarded the region this afternoon.

Hailstones up to golf ball size were reported at Gatton earlier in the afternoon, with similar sized hail reported in various parts of Ipswich as the storms arrived just before 3pm.

As of 3.30pm, the threat had not passed yet, with more storms forming to the north-west and blowing across the city.

The Bureau of Meteorology had earlier issued a severe storm warning for Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and the Lockyer Valley at 2pm for destructive winds, large and possible giant hailstones and heavy rain.

 

Hail has already been reported north of Rosewood on Saturday afternoon.
Hail has already been reported north of Rosewood on Saturday afternoon.

 

Hail has also been reported at Springfield this afternoon. Picture: Facebook
Hail has also been reported at Springfield this afternoon. Picture: Facebook

 

A large hailstone collected from outside Brookwater Woolworths this afternoon.
A large hailstone collected from outside Brookwater Woolworths this afternoon.

 

 

Hail has been reported north of Rosewood this afternoon.

There were also reports of golf ball sized hail at Gatton, while Springfield residents have reported hail earlier this afternoon.

An Emergency Alert has been issued for Lockyer Valley, Ipswich, Laidley, Jimboomba and Amberley residents from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Residents should monitor local radio and visit www.bom.gov.au for more information.

For assistance contact the State Emergency Service (SES) on 132 500. Contact Triple Zero (000) in an emergency.

editors picks ipswich weather large hail severe storm warning
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Premium Content Trainee nurse targets workmate for identity theft and fraud

        Crime A young woman fraudulently purchased hundreds of dollars of products using card details stolen from a colleague

        Should marijuana be legalised: Lockyer candidates verdict

        Premium Content Should marijuana be legalised: Lockyer candidates verdict

        News Candidates vying for the seat of Lockyer have given their opinions on legalising...

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Politics Map shows where you can get your election democracy sausage

        Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

        Premium Content Drought support expo coming to the Lockyer Valley

        Rural Gatton council set to host drought support expo to support Lockyer residents in...