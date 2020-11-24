Menu
Storm warning for Scenic Rim and Somerset at 3pm on November 24.
News

LARGE HAIL: Storm warnings issued for region

Andrew Korner
24th Nov 2020 2:57 PM
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for parts of southeast Queensland as multiple storm cells begin tracking northeast across the region.

As at 3pm, the Bureau warned of several severe storms on the radar, with one potentially hitting parts of the Scenic Rim, and the other affecting the Somerset Region.

The warning stated the storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

More storms are forming west of Ipswich but there are no further warnings at this stage.

