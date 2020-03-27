Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Canungra woman has spotted a large group disregarding Government advice on coronavirus and gathering outside a restaurant.
A Canungra woman has spotted a large group disregarding Government advice on coronavirus and gathering outside a restaurant.
Health

Large group gathers outside restaurant despite warning

by Shiloh Payne
27th Mar 2020 12:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A HEALTHCARE worker has spotted a group of about 15 men gathering outside a restaurant, as she made her way home from a long shift at a local hospital.

Amanda Park, who works at least 10-hour shifts in operating theatres at a Gold Coast public hospital, said she could not believe what she had seen as she drove through Cunungra in the Scenic Rim.

"We're putting all of our coronavirus strategies in place, we're hearing news of one in 10 healthcare workers getting the virus overseas and then I drive past and see this," she said.

With a daughter in year 12 at home self-isolating and an aunty with respiratory issues nearby, Ms Park said she felt tired and frustrated.

 

A Canungra woman has spotted a large group disregarding Government advice on coronavirus and gathering outside a restaurant.
A Canungra woman has spotted a large group disregarding Government advice on coronavirus and gathering outside a restaurant.

"I think we're trying to get our families safe, I've got an aunty with COPD that lives locally here, trying to keep her safe because she's vulnerable and just to see that makes you throw your hands in the air," she said.

 

 

Originally published as Large group gathers outside restaurant despite warning

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s top teachers revealed

        premium_icon Queensland’s top teachers revealed

        Education Four of Queensland’s best teachers have been awarded a coveted fellowship recognising excellence in the profession. SEE THE FULL LIST

        Three incidents overnight keep Ambos busy

        premium_icon Three incidents overnight keep Ambos busy

        News Incidents in Riverview, Rosewood and Doolandella overnight

        Tully not assisting efforts to wind up $200,000 fund

        premium_icon Tully not assisting efforts to wind up $200,000 fund

        Council News The fund was set up to aid victims of natural disasters in 2005.

        IN COURT: Full names of 112 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 112 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court