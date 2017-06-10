21°
Large crowd for iconic Ipswich home auction

Myjanne Jensen
| 10th Jun 2017 1:17 PM
A large crowd gathered at 57 Salisbury Road, Eastern Heights which went to auction by First National Action Realty Ipswich.
A large crowd gathered at 57 Salisbury Road, Eastern Heights which went to auction by First National Action Realty Ipswich.

A LARGE crowd gathered to witness the auction of a rare Ipswich home this morning.

The much anticipated sale had been building for weeks and did not disappoint, drawing over 100 people to the Eastern Heights house which eventually sold for $706 000.

The five bedroom, 2049 square meter property drew out an hour-long bidding war which jumped from $400 000 to $650 000 in the first 10 minutes, before dragging out the last part of the auction with only $1000 difference at times between bids.

 




First National Action Realty's Glenn Ball could breathe a sigh of relief when the hammer finally dropped at 11:30am and said he was very happy with the result, as were the owners.

"The final bid was right around the amount we were hoping for, so it was a great result," Mr Ball said.

"We had heaps of interest and heaps of people register, so Ipswich has spoken and another beautiful home has exchanged hands.

 




"At the moment for a renovated house like this I can't say there is anything else that has sold at this price, so we've got very happy buyers and sellers."

Plenty of locals turned out for the auction and neighbours to the Salisbury Road property Lisa and Scott Kirton said they came along to not only view the house, but to also possibly meet their new neighbours.

 




"We knew the previous owner yet it's the first time we've been inside and we love the house, it's just beautiful," Mrs Kirton said.

"We're just having a look today and are interested to see who will buy it and who will be our new neighbour and hopefully it is a person who is going to live here.

 

Neighbours Lisa and Scott Kirton at 57 Salisbury Road, Eastern Heights which went to auction by First National Action Realty Ipswich.
Neighbours Lisa and Scott Kirton at 57 Salisbury Road, Eastern Heights which went to auction by First National Action Realty Ipswich. David Nielsen

"You don't see homes like this incredibly often with these incredible ceilings and of course you can't build a home like this these days.

"It's a lovely communal street so we're hoping that it is a family that moves in and who can become a part of the community."

 




The original block bought back in 1917 is believed to have been designed by famed Ipswich architect George Brockwell Gill.

