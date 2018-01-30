Locals believed to be feeding White Rock croc

A large estuarine crocodile sighting at White Rock has been confirmed by police and the Department of Environment and Science. PICTURE: EVAN MORGAN Man charged with killing crocodile

A large estuarine crocodile sighting at White Rock has been confirmed by police and the Department of Environment and Science. PICTURE: EVAN MORGAN Man charged with killing crocodile

WILDLIFE officers believe Cairns locals are feeding a large crocodile living at Chinaman Creek.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) confirmed a large crocodile is living in a section of the creek near White Rock homes.

Police officers from Edmonton were called by a resident of Atlantic Cl on Sunday night to report the crocodile. The animal was seen by police officers about 11.45pm last night and reported to DES.

The department received a similar report from a member of the public about 8pm through its 1300 130 372 number.

A DES spokeswoman said it was believed members of the public may have been feeding the animal because a number of animal carcasses were found in the area.

White Rock is located in Zone C under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan, a targeted management zone, in which any crocodiles larger than 2 metres in length are targeted for removal by DES.

Operations began last night to remove the crocodile from the area.

Reports of crocodile sightings can be made to DES by ringing 1300 130 372.