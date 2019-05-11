Large croc spotted near freshwater swimming hole

AN ALLIGATOR CREEK resident issued a "not so gentle" warning large crocodiles do live in the creek, even in its freshwater reaches.

Dyan Cameron posted a photo of a large saltwater crocodile, thought to be about 4m long, laying on the bank of the creek with its head resting in the water.

"This is a not so gentle reminder that we share this creek with large carnivores," she said.

"Please keep yourselves and your animals away from the water."

A large saltwater crocodile was spotted in the freshwater reaches of Alligator Creek, about 400m from a Bruce Highway bridge. Picture: Dyan Cameron/Facebook



Ms Cameron said the croc was spotted 400m upstream of the Bruce Highway bridge, crossing over Alligator Creek about 4.30pm on Friday.

"It's 150m from my swimming hole on our property, so the dog and I wont be going in for a while," she said.

"We, sadly, have reported the sighting to authorities just now. I say sadly because it is his natural habitat and we humans are the newcomers in his territory but there are children and animals to keep safe here."

Ms Cameron's warning raised some alarm with people who use the swimming hole a few kilometres upstream from where the reptile was seen.

"If a croc senses or smells movement or flesh in the water … it won't take him long to get there if he is hungry enough. This one looks a little flat around the mid section so I guess he is in need of a good feed," Ms Cameron said.

Alligator Creek resident warned of a large crocodile in the freshwater section of the creek, a few kilometres away from a popular swimming hole. Picture: Dyan Cameron/Facebook



The Alligator Creek crocodile was not the only one to raise a few eyebrows in North Queensland.

A similar sized croc was spotted sunbaking metres away from anglers at Groper Creek.

Local fisherman Russell Dean said the croc was about 4m long and a tourist attraction.

Sunshine Coast woman Susan Fraser, who snapped photos of the reptile, described it as a "beauty".

Crocodiles also made headlines last month after footage emerged of one reportedly snatching a dog from the shallows at Cardwell Beach.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said a 3.5m saltwater crocodile was spotted in the well-known croc habitat after the unverified footage had been shared on Facebook.

He said dogs should be kept on a lead or under control when on beaches in crocodile country.

Report Queensland crocodile sightings to 1300 130 372.