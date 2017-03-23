Large block next to shopping centre on the market

A LARGE block of land next to the Collingwood Park shopping centre has been put on the market.

The block had previously been earmarked for a service centre with retail shops and has already been approved by Ipswich City Council.

Ray White Commercial agent Stephen Kidd said the owner was keen to sell the 7082sq m vacant block at 180 Eagle St.

"This is an exciting land development opportunity next to a prominent shopping centre and our clear instructions from the vendor are to sell the property," Mr Kidd said.

"Collingwood Park and Redbank area had a resident population of 9,209 as at June, 2015.

"The suburb has experienced a solid growth rate of 4.5 per cent over the past 10 years compared to 1.9 per cent for the wider Brisbane metropolitan area.

Mr Kidd said the Ipswich region was benefitting from significant investment in infrastructure and strong economic and employment growth.

"Ipswich is expected to reach 200,000 people in 2017 and more than double that population within the next 20 years to reach 485,000 by 2036," he said.

"The local economy is led by professional services including finance, education, health and community services."