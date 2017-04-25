Large Collingwood Park block earmarked for development

The 7082 sqm block at Eagle St sold at auction this month for $1.17 million.

A LARGE block of land alongside the Collingwood Park Shopping Centre could soon be transformed into a service station with a drive thru cafe, shops and homes.

The 7082 sqm block at Eagle St sold at auction this month for $1.17 million to a Mt Gravatt-based developer who is "weighing up the options", Ray White real estate agent Stephen Kidd said.

Mr Kidd said in the lead up to the auction his office fielded 260 enquiries on the property and on the night bidders battled to secure the land which has already been approved for development as a 'Major Neighbourhood Centre'.

"There was strong interest in this site and two bidders fought hard for the property from the $700,000 mark and the successful purchaser paid $1.17 million," Mr Kidd said.

"The buyer is examining what the tenancy options are for developing before going into a design phase.

"The final proposed development is anticipated to comprise a service station, fast food or coffee drive thru, complimentary retail to the neighbouring Woolworths centre, a gymnasium and perhaps offices for the local business people.

"Childcare and townhouses at the rear of the site are also an option."

Collingwood Park, and nearby Redbank, has experienced significant growth in the past 10 years; at a rate of 4.5 per cent compared to 1.9% in the wider Brisbane region.