The Scenic Rim Astronomy Association will be hosting their upcoming Star Party on June 16.
Stars, comets and rockets to sparkle at this party

Ashleigh Howarth
by
5th Jun 2018 1:51 PM

GAZE up at the heavens above and learn more about constellations and the Milky Way at the upcoming Scenic Rim Star Party.

Members from the Scenic Rim Astronomy Association will be heading out to the old Laravale School on Saturday, June 16 from 3pm, where they will be setting up their telescopes to give the community an up close look at the sky.

The event will also feature guest speakers such as Terry Lovejoy, a comet discoverer, Jonathan Bradshaw from Shadow Chasers SEQ and Peter Vidot, a meteorite enthusiast.

Photographer Kate Wall, also known as "The Light Chaser", will be conducting an astro photography workshop and the Queensland Rocketry Society will be hosting displays.

There will also sky tours, workshops, telescope tours, a gravity wall demo, raffles and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults. Children aged 12 and under are free.

No tickets will be available at the gate, so you must book in advance. Log onto https://www.sraa.org.au/ to book yours today.

The old Laravale School is located at 77 Christmas Creek Laravale, just past Beaudesert.

Parking will be available on site for a gold coin donation, with all money being donated to the local SES.

