Langer, Payne Cups: Armchair guide to best schoolboys

Reece Walsh (Keebra Park SHS) and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Kirwan SHS) have blazed into the NRL like comets across the night sky. So who is next to come out of the Langer-Payne systems?

Add recent NRL debutants Heilum Luki (Cairns SHS) and TC Robati (Marsden SHS) to the list of high achievers and you get an idea of the elite talent which pours out of the Langer Trophy and Payne Cups, and associated competitions like the Gee Cup.

Hooker Jai Hansen will captain TCC in their opening Aaron Payne Cup game against St Brendan's College today..

Here we give you an armchair guide to some of the best young players you will see over the next three months on our livestreaming service when up to 150 games a week are streamed in News Corp's biggest Queensland junior sporting livestream deal.

There are other elite schoolboy rookies like Mikael Ibrahim (St Laurence's), Zack Lamont (Churchie), Rory Bath and Liam Le Blanc (both Nudgee College), Nic Hilton and Kaleb Ngamanu (both TSS) within other school systems, but so many emerge from Langer and Payne Cup systems.

Walters Cup action.

Dudley Dotoi, left, off and running. Picture: Alix Sweeney

KIRWAN SHS

Watch for outside back excitement machines Ragarive Wavik and Dudley Dutoi to light up the competition. Both were outstanding in the Meninga Cup with the Blackhawks, while the explosive power of Dutoi helped play his way into the Queensland 16-18 years merit side. Will Latu will captain his side and be a powerful middle forward. His speed and footwork along with his size makes him hard to handle.

REDCLIFFE SHS

Redcliffe's Gee Cup campaign will be spearheaded by inspiring prop Matthew Bennett, while watch for his right hand man Kiahl Moore, Jonathan Maller and Braith Major to help the squad rebound from the disappointment of narrowly missing a Langer Trophy berth. Kiahl Moore is like a young Josh McGuire, touch and uncompromising.

Redcliffe’s Matthew Bennett and Kiahl Moore

IGNATIUS PARK COLLEGE

Luke Jack and Tom Duffy enter the Payne Cup in great form after last week being selected in the Queensland 16-18 years merit team. Luke is a non-stop worker providing rugged defence and metres in attack while Duffy is an effective organiser and leads the side.

QRL: Mal Meninga Cup U18's - Townsville Blackhawks Harley Taylor and Tom Duffy ahead of the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Also watch for Damon Marshall who is explosive in both attack and defence. Cuthane Hill provides speed and scoring ability from the fullback position. Tremaine Body has built on extensive preparation in 2020 to become a try scoring winger.

The Cathedral College's Riley Hall

THE CATHEDRAL COLLEGE

TCC will be littered with hardened campaigners from the Capras' giant killing run through the recent Meninga Cup competition. Watch for Cowboys signing, Jai Hansen who is hooker and co-captain. He shares the leadership with the versatile Tyler Conroy, a Canberra Raiders acquisition. Another Raiders' signing is Tom Powell, a strong defensive middle forward. Edge backrwoer Riley Hall, also off to the Cowboys, will look to continue his Meninga Cup form while a big outside back from Cairns with Torres Strait and Samoan heritage - Elekana Suavai - will be a player to watch. The Raiders are very keen on him.

MARSDEN SHS

There is a lot to like about Marsden SHS this season after an inexperienced outfit struggled in 2020. Many of those players are back, wiser for the experience. One who will benefit from last season is clever hooker Tyree Bowman, while Chris Faagutu has the honour of being captain in 2021. Marsden SHS have a couple of wildcard players, but nothing would work for them without a workhorse like Kienan Tempest in the team.

Wynnum player Kienan Tempest (marsden SHS) will play for Met East. Picture, John Gass

Flashy he is not, but he is the type of forward Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett would love in their side.

PALM BEACH CURRUMBIN SHS

Hold onto your hats, the Tom Weaver-Oskar Bryant show is back in town. The halfback-hooker combination is almost unbeatable and again will feature this season. Both boys grew up on the NSW north coast and both have Gold Coast Titans contracts. PBC also have a thrilling centre prospect, Broncos-signed Deine Mariner who last week was named player of the QRSSSL carnival. He was of course named in the Queensland 16-18 years merit side.

PBC’s Deine Mariner with Ethan Lowe after being named player of the carnival at the states.

MABEL PARK SHS

Mustafa Kaya will be a steadying influence at the back for Mabel Park SHS in its debut Langer Cup season. A clever outside back, he will be chatting away, organising his side. Closer to the forwards Brayden Easthope will work away and his versatility will come in handy across the season. Also put a watch on hardworking Fahmy Jerusalem Toilalo who cuts an inspiring figure.

Marsden SHS’s Queensland Leon Te Hau.

ALEXANDRA HILLS SHS

Halfback and captain Cooper Hersom has an outstanding kicking game and his direction will be key in the Gee Cup. Wynnum Seagulls Connell Challenge fullback Zyroam Herlihy, who is Titans contracted, is also a talent along with his cousin and hooker Gary Herlihy. Te Anau Graham-Papali'i, contracted by South Sydney, was also a strong ball runner and defender along with middle forward Tieran Ross.

SHALOM COLLEGE

Shalom will be captained by Zander Kerr, who will be the team five-eighth. "Shalom College is very proud to be officially part of the competition though and we look to gain the respect of our peers during each game,'' said rugby league co-ordinator Neil Feather.

ST PATRICK'S COLLEGE, Mackay

Brady Hazledine will be a second year fullback for St Pat's. Small in stature but big in toughness and heart, he is dynamic and can run the ball as well as ball play. Ethan Cocco is another returning player who is a middle forward. He runs hard and tackles hard and has a big engine. Baden Robinson can alternate between the middle or on an edge. Robinson has some very nice ball skills and runs a very good line.

FOREST LAKE SHS

A star was born at the QRSSSL carnival last week when Met West prop DJ Talaepa almost single-handedly turned the 14-15 years grand final with an elite front row performance. A big lad with pace and skill, he was a great find at the state carnival. He may remain within his age group playing in Walters Cup and not Gee Cup, but mark his name down. At fullback for Forest Lake SHS's Gee Cup side is Denzel Samoa. Samoa is class, pure class, and will be a handful.

Josiah Pahulu Picture: Nev Madsen

IPSWICH SHS

Kulikefu Finefeuiaki will be an inspiring figure for Ipswich. The Queensland representative second rower has already been snapped up by the North Queensland Cowboys on a three year deal. He is tall and dynamic who carries the ball aggressively. Ipswich have plenty going for them this season, but it will be a comfort for the side to have middle forward Josiah Pahulu back again for season 2021. A Gold Coast Titans signing, he won the MVP for the Ipswich SHS Langer Cup team as a 16-year-old prop last year.

Owen Pattie of St Brendan's College with the ball

ST BRENDAN'S YEPPOON

Halfback Owen Pattie is a genuine game managing No.7 who loves to compete. One to benefit from Pattie's game will be fullback Matthew Hill, an AFL convert that is dangerous in the air. He is an electric fullback who has been signed by the Brisbane Broncos. Hooker William Lasker is a strong defender who has earnt the "Hectic Cheese" nickname like Storm's Brendan Smith. Like Hill, Lasker has an interesting background in that he came to St Brendan's from Darwin to develop his league.

Blake Mozer is the Keebra Park SHS captain. PICTURE: Brad Fleet

KEEBRA PARK SHS

Big Herman Tofaeono and his dummy half Blake Mozer made the Queensland 16-18 years merit side last week. A Wests Tigers BRL recruit, Tofaeono is hitting his straps. Mozer is a gun hooker, a big body with all the skills who has been snapped up by the Broncos.

COOMBABAH SHS

The school captain, Tim Sielaff-Burns was a powerful ball runner who loved to get involved from fullback. He is a renowned competitor who brings a lot of experience to the side. Signed by the Gold Coast Titans, Joseph Shannon will be a leader of the pack again in 2021.

EMMANUS COLLEGE

Solomone Lopeti enters the competition in prime form playing out wide on an edge while Jack Millgate will be a front rower laying the platform. The versatile lock Khye Russell will play five eight after answering an SOS due to injury. "But this is familiar territory for Khye having played in the halves before,'' said Justen Parle, Sport Development Officer

ST MARY'S COLLEGE

Both Brisbane Broncos contracted props, the Va'a brothers will lead the way playing front row alongside each other. This will be Xavier's third season in the Langer Cup, while little brother De La Salle will be in his first season in Langer Cup. In the backs Riley Wockner is match hardened, coming off a Mal Meninga Cup campaign with the Mustangs.

Prinston Esera, fourth from the left in the green Met North shirt, while Blake Mozer (Keebra Park) and Tom Weaver (PBC), far left, next to each other. They all made the Qld 16-18 year merit side.

WAVELL SHS

A centre, Prinston Esera made the Queensland 16-18 years merit side named last week. This will be his third season in the seniors, and opponents will see a bigger, stronger version of the 2019-2020 player - all the while retaining the stylish running which is so threatening to opponents. Wavell always have quality No.9s and Tyrell Waaka-Rhind will be no exception. He is smart, dynamic and very skilful.

