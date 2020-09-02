Menu
NRL talent scouts swooped on Ipswich SHS, signing Josiah Pahulu, Evander Tere-Rongotaua and Tommy Luhrman.
Rugby League

Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

by Andrew Dawson
2nd Sep 2020 12:30 AM
NRL premiers the Sydney Roosters have swept into Ipswich SHS and scooped up two of the Langer Cup's most promising players, Evander Tere-Rongotaua and Tommy Luhrman.

The signing of the boys highlight how active southern NRL clubs are in the schoolboy recruitment space in south east Queensland.

Tere-Rongotaua, a centre, and hooker Tommy Luhrman said they were honoured to be given an opportunity by the Roosters.

"It felt amazing and it was very exciting for not just me but for my family too,'' Luhrman said.

"It was a dream come true, that I was one foot closer to achieving the dream of playing NRL. But you haven't made it until you have made it.''

 

Centre Evander Tere-Rongotaua. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Tere-Rongotaua added: "Being able to sign a contract was a dream come true.

"When I signed my first contract it was highly unexpected to be signed at that age. It was a very humbling and emotional experience.

"As now I am able to live my dreams and put me and my family in a position to live a life we dreamt of.''

A third Ipswich SHS player, prop Josiah Pahulu, is off to the Titans.

"Signing a contract at the age of 15 was a proud moment for me and my family,'' said Pahulu, a Springfield Panthers junior. "But I knew I didn't have to stop there. I knew that I had to work harder than others and to also be a role model to the younger kids in the program.''

All three boys have helped Ipswich SHS into today's Langer Cup semi-final against Palm Beach Currumbin SHS at Langer Park to be livestreamed on this site.

 

NRL talent scouts swooped on Ipswich SHS
The trio said the Ipswich SHS rugby league program had worked wonders for them on and off the field.

"All the teachers and coaches don't want me to just be a good footy player, they want me to be a great person too,'' said Luhrman.

"They make sure school is first, they make sure I am there every day and they have helped me through hard times.''

Pahulu added: "Bretho (head coach Joshua Bretherton) and the rest of the staff have accentuated the importance of education and us developing to be disciplined and responsible.''

Tere-Rongotaua said the program had "made us be good, disciplined human beings not just good footballers''.

 

TODAY'S LIVESTREAM

THE SEMI-FINALS

1.30pm: Walters Cup

Marsden SHS v Keebra Park SHS

2.45pm: Walters Cup

Wavell SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

4.00pm: Langer Cup

Wavell SHS v Keebra Park SHS

5.15pm: Langer Cup

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS

Originally published as Langer Cup finals: Roosters sign Ipswich SHS duo

ipswich state high school langer cup langer cup livestreaming

