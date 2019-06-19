Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ipswich State High School's Paea Fe'ao has impressed thus far this season and coach Josh Bretherton has charged him with leading the defensive effort in the final round of the Langer Cup. Look for the left edge second rower to make an impact against Marsden.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Ipswich State High School's Paea Fe'ao has impressed thus far this season and coach Josh Bretherton has charged him with leading the defensive effort in the final round of the Langer Cup. Look for the left edge second rower to make an impact against Marsden. Rob Williams
Rugby League

Langer Cup final round

Tom Bushnell
by
19th Jun 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich SHS are looking to pull off a miracle when they meet Marsden SHS at the North Ipswich Reserve from 5.30pm tonight.

With three teams tied at the top of the table, Ipswich need Palm Beach Currumbin and Keebra Park to play out a draw. Failing that, they require a landslide result in their favour to lift the Langer Cup. Ipswich need plenty of support and are hoping the local rugby league community throws its weight behind the campaign.

With NRL clubs already swooping on a swag of talent to feature in the competition, expect an entertaining fixture as players strive to impress. Several of Marsden's stars have signed NRL deals, with rangy second rower TC Robati and workhorse centre Caleb Evans bound for the Broncos and goal-kicking utility Rixson Andrew off to the Sydney Roosters. Meanwhile, centre Tony Francis will head to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Ipswich is yet to have any players sign on the dotted line. But, it would be surprising if scouts did not take a look at the lethal right-side combination of Ativalu Lisati, Bill Gase and Jarra Briggs. The game can also be watched via live stream on the QT homepage.

rugby league sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Success of reopened Murri Court lies at feet of offenders

    premium_icon Success of reopened Murri Court lies at feet of offenders

    News The first cases of the relaunched court will be heard tomorrow

    • 19th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
    Child almost stuck by needles secreted in bushes

    premium_icon Child almost stuck by needles secreted in bushes

    Health Another of Ipswich's outdoor areas has been plagued with needles.

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:59 PM
    Five weird road rules we're breaking

    premium_icon Five weird road rules we're breaking

    News The unexpected ways you could cop a fine