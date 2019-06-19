Langer Cup final round

PLAYER TO WATCH: Ipswich State High School's Paea Fe'ao has impressed thus far this season and coach Josh Bretherton has charged him with leading the defensive effort in the final round of the Langer Cup. Look for the left edge second rower to make an impact against Marsden.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich SHS are looking to pull off a miracle when they meet Marsden SHS at the North Ipswich Reserve from 5.30pm tonight.

With three teams tied at the top of the table, Ipswich need Palm Beach Currumbin and Keebra Park to play out a draw. Failing that, they require a landslide result in their favour to lift the Langer Cup. Ipswich need plenty of support and are hoping the local rugby league community throws its weight behind the campaign.

With NRL clubs already swooping on a swag of talent to feature in the competition, expect an entertaining fixture as players strive to impress. Several of Marsden's stars have signed NRL deals, with rangy second rower TC Robati and workhorse centre Caleb Evans bound for the Broncos and goal-kicking utility Rixson Andrew off to the Sydney Roosters. Meanwhile, centre Tony Francis will head to the North Queensland Cowboys.

Ipswich is yet to have any players sign on the dotted line. But, it would be surprising if scouts did not take a look at the lethal right-side combination of Ativalu Lisati, Bill Gase and Jarra Briggs. The game can also be watched via live stream on the QT homepage.