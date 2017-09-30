33°
Laneway precinct still part of Ipswich CBD redevelopment

THE PLAN: Ipswich City Council's updated master plan for the CBD redevelopment.
THE PLAN: Ipswich City Council's updated master plan for the CBD redevelopment.

IPSWICH City Council wishes to clarify several points in regards to yesterday's QT story on changes to the CBD master plan.

The QT was this week given an exclusive look at a copy of the new master plan for the redevelopment, which contains several changes that were made after a detailed review of the existing plan.

One of the points the Council wished to clarify was that the events stage will now be relocated to the centre to create a more "flexible” area. A laneway precinct off Ellenborough St is still planned for a later phase of the project, and remains an option for future development.

Water misting, vertical water walls and a water fountain are part of the new plan. No changes have been made to the centrepiece and first building to be constructed, the new Ipswich City Council administration offices. Readers may have also found one of the pictures that appeared in yesterday's paper confusing.

The latest plan drawings have been included with this story.

