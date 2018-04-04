Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bridge chaos
News

Cops swarm as man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge

by Gavin Fernando
4th Apr 2018 6:54 AM

A POLICE operation has plunged the Sydney Harbour Bridge into traffic chaos this morning, after a man was seen climbing the structure.

 

All northbound lanes have been closed while southbound lanes have been reduced, according to Live Traffic Sydney.

Traffic is heavy both ways, with rescue squads and emergency services also gathering at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the bridge or consider delaying their journey.

Police negotiators have been speaking with the man for the past hour, according to Today.

It's unknown why he scaled the bridge, but the Daily Telegraph reports police have indicated the man is carrying protest banners.

More to come...

editors picks sydney harbour bridge traffic
WHAT'S ON: 17 things to do in Ipswich these school holidays

WHAT'S ON: 17 things to do in Ipswich these school holidays

Whats On Plenty to see, eat and do and heaps of free activities for little ones

Jail time for Facebook, text threats to Ipswich witness

Jail time for Facebook, text threats to Ipswich witness

Crime His actions 'strike at heart of justice'

The foods you should never eat

The foods you should never eat

Health There are some foods that are so bad, we shouldn't eat them at all

  • 4th Apr 2018 9:15 AM
Magic buddies who bear all

Magic buddies who bear all

Whats On Disappearing act came due to popular demand

  • 4th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

Local Partners