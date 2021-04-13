Lanes reduced as busy Ipswich road is upgraded

The stretch between Brisbane Rd, Redbank, between Bridge St and Mine St, has been closed to eastbound traffic.Â

ONE of Ipswich's busiest roads has been reduced to one lane to allow workers to complete a series of upgrades.

The stretch between Brisbane Rd, Redbank, between Bridge St and Mine St, has been closed to eastbound traffic.

Work got under way on Monday and is expected to be completed by late August.

In a statement, Ipswich City Council said the roadworks aimed to improve the road's surface and address drainage issues to prevent further deterioration.

Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle said the new works would make for a smoother ride for road users.

"These works are part of council's ongoing maintenance and upgrade program across Ipswich," Cr Doyle

said.

"Brisbane Road is one of Ipswich's busiest roads and these upgrades will help improve safety and provide for a more enjoyable driving and riding experience."

Brisbane Road, Redbank Plains is undergoing upgrades, completion of which is expected by the end of August.

Councillor Andrew Fechner said the new drainage would improve safety for road users.

"These works will improve drainage along Brisbane Road which will benefit local residents and motorists at

large, especially during periods of heavy rainfall," Cr Fechner said.

"The improved drainage will help make this area safer for road users while extending the lifespan of the

road for many years."

The works include excavation of the existing road surface, placing of new road gravel, sealing the road surface and replacing some sections of kerb and channel.

During the works, detours will redirect traffic, the speed limit will be reduced and street parking will be limited.

The nearby Queensland Rail car park will remain open during construction, but the access point will be reduced and under traffic control.

Bus stops along the stretch of road will be shifted temporarily.

Signage will be in place on relevant bus stops to notify users of the change in drop off and pick up locations.

