Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
Brisbane traffic: Serious Bruce Highway crash causes major delays
News

Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

22nd Apr 2021 8:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A serious crash involving a motorcycle is causing major delays for commuters heading into Brisbane on the Bruce Highway, with traffic backed up more than 15 kilometres already.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway southbound about 6.50am at Murrumba Downs and, an hour later, traffic is still being heavily impacted.

Two right hand lanes are blocked 500m south of Dohles Rock Road, with queues stretching from Pine Rivers Bridge to Uhlmann Road.

 

 

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing one patient in a serious condition at the scene of the motorcycle crash, with delays stretching back beyond Burpengary.

 

A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.
A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.

 

More to come

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash

brisbane bruce highway crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cleaner claims he was sacked over bullying complaint

        Premium Content Cleaner claims he was sacked over bullying complaint

        News The 29-year-old claims he was fired by the Ipswich council after he put in a complaint over bullying and harassment. At one point he claims he was called a “dirty fag”...

        New Ripley homes, and why size isn’t everything

        Premium Content New Ripley homes, and why size isn’t everything

        News Australians crave space, but a bit of Japanese know-how might be able to change...

        ‘Waste of time’: Magistrate criticises DPP over drug case

        Premium Content ‘Waste of time’: Magistrate criticises DPP over drug case

        News An Ipswich magistrate said the Supreme Court should have dealt with a man’s drug...

        Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Premium Content Shameful toll: Three dead in 61 days since state’s DV pledge

        Crime Mum becomes third alleged Qld DV murder victim in two months