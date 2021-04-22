A serious crash involving a motorcycle is causing major delays for commuters heading into Brisbane on the Bruce Highway, with traffic backed up more than 15 kilometres already.

The crash occurred on the Bruce Highway southbound about 6.50am at Murrumba Downs and, an hour later, traffic is still being heavily impacted.

Two right hand lanes are blocked 500m south of Dohles Rock Road, with queues stretching from Pine Rivers Bridge to Uhlmann Road.

MURRUMBA DOWNS: Motorists should expect significant delays on the Bruce Highway near the 130 Murrumba Downs exit this morning, following a crash.

Drivers should seek an alternative route if possible. #qldtrafficpic.twitter.com/v3feiJniYF — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) April 21, 2021

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing one patient in a serious condition at the scene of the motorcycle crash, with delays stretching back beyond Burpengary.

A 7.50am Google Maps snapshot of the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane following a serious crash.

More to come

Originally published as Lanes closed, 15km queues after Bruce Highway crash