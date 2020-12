Paramedics are en route to a multi-vehicle crash on the Brisbane Valley Highway (file image).

PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a two-vehicle head on collision on the Brisbane Valley Highway at Wanora.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said emergency services received a call at 9.55am.

The spokesperson said multiple crews were heading to the scene to treat three patients.

Queensland Police say all lanes of the Brisbane Valley Highway are blocked.

More into to come …