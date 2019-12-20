Menu
Damian Lane steers Lys Gracieux to victory in the Cox Plate. Picture: AAP
Lane eyes another big prize with Lys Gracieux

by Leo Schlink
20th Dec 2019 4:33 PM

DAMIAN Lane is confident Lys Gracieux is primed for the perfect farewell when the Cox Plate winner contests the $7.5 million Arima Kinen (2500m) at Nakayama on Sunday.

Lys Gracieux has drawn barrier six in a field of 16 and is the $4.50 second favourite with Ladbrokes behind $1.90 elect Almond Eye.

Lane, who has ridden with great success in Japan this season, has been granted a one-day licence to partner Lys Gracieux.

Winner of the Caulfield Cup on another Japanese star, Mer De Glace, Lane is delighted with Lys Gracieux's draw.

"Very good," Lane said at the barrier draw ceremony.

"She's in the best form of her career and she can race any way, depending on which way the race pans out."

The field for the Arima Kinen is decided by public vote.

Lys Gracieux polled the second-highest number behind Almond Eye, who missed the Hong Kong Cup two weeks ago with an elevated temperature.

To start from barrier nine for Christophe Lemaire, Almond Eye was a late addition to the race but still managed to poll almost 6000 votes than nearest rival Lys Gracieux.

English jockey Ryan Moore rides Kiseki from gate 11, while Oisin Murphy pilots Japan Cup winner Suave Richard from barrier two.

The Arima Kinen is due to start at 4.25pm (AEST) on Sunday.

