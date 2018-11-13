Landscaping team in state awards finals

A SPRINGFIELD landscaping firm narrowly missed out on a state award on the weekend after being named as a finalist for the Landscape Queensland Awards.

JSC Landscape Solutions, owned by Joe Crean, entered a wooden arbour into the Best Feature Residential category for projects up to $40,000.

"We didn't win our category," Mr Crean said.

"But it was great for my team. I wanted to get them some recognition for all their hard work."

Mr Crean said the arbor, built at a Brookwater home, was a difficult job over a pool and featured stainless steel baulistrade.

"It was an honour to be involved in such a great event."

Mr Crean attended the gala awards ceremony on Saturday night.

"We had a good night," Mr Crean said.

"Everyone was pretty excited."

Mr Crean said it was the first awards he had entered.

JSC Landscape Solutions were finalists in the Landscape Queensland awards in the Best Feature Residential category for projects up to $40,000 for their Brookwater arbor.

"We're a young company, started three years ago and based in Springfield. I used to be the landscape manager at Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

"I decided to start my own company and it's just taken off."

He thanked Landscape Queensland, his wife Allie and all his clients for their support.

"We took a big risk and it was a struggle getting my company off the ground, but I just wanted to do what I lvoed to do and do it the right way for all of my clients."

Mr Crean said all his staff were qualified.

"We are a passionate team that love what we do every day."

A Springfield Lakes project took out the Environment and Sustainability award.

Brisbane firm Evolve Enronmental Solutions won with their bioretention basin rectification works at Horizon Drive.

Judges said Evolve Enronmental Solutions achieved a stable, well vegetated landscape and sustainable stormwater treatement system under challenging site conditions.