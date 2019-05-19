Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW STUDY: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, centre, has announced a new study into the value of Queensland commercial fisheries.
NEW STUDY: Fisheries Minister Mark Furner, centre, has announced a new study into the value of Queensland commercial fisheries. Blake Antrobus
Politics

Landmark study into commercial fisheries

liana walker
by
19th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BDO Econsearch will conduct a two-year study to calculate the economic and social impact of Queensland commercial fisheries.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said BDO Econsearch would engage with industry bodies such as the Queensland Seafood Industry Association and the Queensland Seafood Marketers Association.

"They'll be encouraging commercial fishers to come forward and talk to researchers about their operations, including how many people they employ and their annual turnover," Mr Furner said.

He encouraged commercial fishers to take part in the surveys, which will help demonstrate their value and contribution to the community.

"From the economic data that's collected we will be able to tell how much the commercial fisheries contribute to regional economies, including how many jobs they support, and the social benefits from providing locally caught seafood," he said.

From October, the study will collect data on the 2017-18 and 2018-19 financial years.

"By March next year we should have a better understanding of how valuable commercial fisheries are to Queensland's economy and community," Mr Furner said.

commercial fishers daf department of agriculture and fisheries fisheries mark furner
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Surrounding voters much more certain than Blair

    premium_icon Surrounding voters much more certain than Blair

    Politics Only 3000 votes separated an ALP victory over the LNP in the seat of Blair.

    • 19th May 2019 12:23 PM
    Two people hospitalised after Goodna car crash

    premium_icon Two people hospitalised after Goodna car crash

    News Four people were in the car when it crashed into a pole.

    • 19th May 2019 12:18 PM
    'Kanga' jumps at chance to play with son in milestone match

    premium_icon 'Kanga' jumps at chance to play with son in milestone match

    AFL Club stalwart's unexpected bonus

    • 19th May 2019 11:32 AM
    Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

    premium_icon Seat called but Neumann says it's too soon to celebrate

    Breaking Labor MP refuses to call it until the last vote is in