Landmark asbestos case settles

Maurice Blackburn's Jonathan Walsh talks to media outside court after the Syd Lacey case.

A TERMINALLY-Ill deaf man's multimillion-dollar Supreme Court case over his exposure to James Hardie asbestos products has been settled for an undisclosed amount.

Syd Lacey, 73, who has mesothelioma, had been suing Amaca Pty Ltd, previously James Hardie, for $5.9 million in damages.

Most of the claim - $4.8 million - was for his future loss of his capacity to care for his deaf wife, Marion Lacey, 70, who has epileptic seizures and suffers from anxiety.

Mr Lacey, who has been carer for his wife, was exposed to the products while working as a carpenter in Queensland in the late 1970s and 1980s.

A four-day trial began in a Brisbane court yesterday, with pre-recorded evidence from Mr and Mrs Lacey, who live in a Noosaville retirement home.

The landmark asbestos-related case was the first of its kind to go to trial in Queensland in 20 years.

In the Supreme Court today, Justice David Boddice congratulated the parties on being able to reach an agreement.

"It is especially important in a matter that has associated with it the trauma of a condition which is going to lead to the ultimate demise of the plaintiff," Justice Boddice said.

"This morning my client's case settled. He is very happy, as is his wife Marion," Jonathan Walsh, A principal of Maurice Blackburn, said outside court.

"It's a very tragic circumstance, where Syd has been his wife's carer for over 20 years.

"The main reason why he brought this case was to ensure that she would be looked after, when he is no longer with us, when he is taken by his mesothelioma in future.

"He is incredibly grateful for the outcome and he is very pleased to now have this behind him."