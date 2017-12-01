Landholders raise concerns after helicopters spook livestock

ANT ATTACK: The use of low-flying helicopters in fire ant baiting has raised concerns for livestock owners who fear their animals will be injured.

HELICOPTERS used in fire ant baiting have put livestock at risk with reported injuries and fears of deaths.

Ipswich is ground zero for the fire ant eradication program.

The baiting program started in the Scenic Rim and surrounding area, with helicopters forming a large part of the planned assault on ant nests.

But the low-flying helicopters have spooked livestock.

A rural vet has already been called to stitch up several panicked animals after they were injured trying to escape the sound of the helicopters.

In the past week, two community meetings were held with Biosecurity Queensland's Fire Ant Eradication Program officers.

The first meeting at Harrisville was initiated by returned MP Jon Krause and attracted 30 landholders with common concerns.

Landholders have supported the push to eradicate fire ants but prefer quad bikes to be used on their properties.

Dr Ian Wilbraham, from Peak Crossing Veterinary Services, said horses were inclined to panic and that aerial baiting was a real concern for horse owners in the area.

Dr Wilbraham has been called to treat a cow and a horse since the helicopters began operating. Both animals were injured trying to flee the helicopters.

Fire Ant Eradication program director Geoff Kent said his team was committed to working with landholders.

The eradication team aims to improve service delivery, such as increasing communication and consultation with the community, from points raised at the discussion.