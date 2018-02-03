Menu
'Land slip': No breach in owner's operations

RECTIFIED: Work to fix land slipping from beneath a home on Aristotle Ave, Augustine Heights, is ongoing.
RECTIFIED: Work to fix land slipping from beneath a home on Aristotle Ave, Augustine Heights, is ongoing. Hayden Johnson
Hayden Johnson
AN OWNER-BUILDER told to stop work after land above his construction site began to slip has not breached his licence conditions.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission was investigating the actions of Yusham Liu, who had been issued a stop-work notice in December after land at a neighbouring Augustine Heights property began to fall.

Owner of the neighbouring home, Lourdus Chinnappa, believed excavation on Mr Liu's block on Aristotle Ave weakened a sandstone wall and caused the earth at the side of his property to fall, but Mr Liu said stormwater from heavy rain was to blame.

A complaint was lodged about Mr Liu's work with the Ipswich City Council on December 7.

There is no evidence work undertaken by Mr Liu was the cause of the sandstone wall to slide.

Mr Chinnappa's home was built in 2008 and sits about 4m above the vacant block.

After the complaint was made to the council, Queensland's peak construction body declared it was monitoring the situation.

But as the two neighbours agreed to work together and fix the falling land, the commission said no problem with Mr Liu's work was found.

"The QBCC's investigations to this point have found no breaches by the owner-builder of the conditions of their licence,” a commission spokesman said.

"However, the QBCC will continue to liaise with Ipswich City Council and the relevant parties and should any breaches be proved, the QBCC will take any appropriate action required.”

The Ipswich City Council is overseeing the progress of the rectification work on site.

"The property owner has engaged a contractor to do the repair and replacement work and has lodged an application for the building approval to undertake the work,” a spokesman for the council said.

"The temporary works remain in place as per the guidance from the owner's engineer,” the spokesman said.

Topics:  augustine heights ipswich city council landslips qbcc

Ipswich Queensland Times
