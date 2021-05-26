Land search holds up fire station plans

A new fire and rescue station is set to be built in Greater Springfield to service the fast-growing area.

FINDING a suitable piece of land to house a new Queensland Fire and Rescue station to service the fast-growing Greater Springfield area is holding up plans to have it built within the next two years.

Springfield City Group is required to provide the land for the new facility under an agreement between the state government and the developer.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said during last year’s state election campaign the station would be built at Augustine Heights, with hopes construction would be completed during the 2022-23 financial year.

Treasurer Cameron Dick with Jordan MP Charis Mullen. Mrs Mullen said a new fire and rescue station in Greater Springfield was very important for the rapidly growing area. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Seven months ago, Mrs Mullen said finding a suitable site was the final hurdle for the project.

“Work is under way to identify and acquire a suitable parcel of land for a fire and rescue station in the Springfield area,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said.

“Land is acquired based on its ability to meet operational requirements.

“This includes location and its capacity to accommodate personnel, vehicles and equipment.”

The QT understands one piece of land that was put forward by SCG was knocked back as it was not fit-for-use, with work now under way to find and secure a different site that can be used.

“The design of the station, including facilities and occupancy numbers, will be undertaken once suitable land has been acquired,” the QFES spokesperson said.

“The new fire and rescue station for the Springfield area will be an important addition to the area to cater for the current and predicted population growth.

“Camira and Ripley fire and rescue stations currently provide a comprehensive response to the Springfield area within acceptable timeframes.

“A dedicated fire and rescue station in the Springfield area will further enhance the service these stations already provide.”



An SCG spokesman said the developer was working closely with the state government to identify a suitable parcel of land, which would then be “gifted” to the fire and rescue service.

“Under the Springfield Social Infrastructure Agreement between SCG and the state government, SCG provides land free to the state government to accommodate essential state government services for the community as well as paying a contribution from every lot of land sold towards the cost of then constructing the facilities on the land,” he said.

“This has included five school sites as well as sites for emergency services such as ambulance and police.”



Mrs Mullen said a new fire station for her electorate was very important as new residents poured in.

“I was very pleased to commit to a new fire station in the 2020 state election and am now working closely with QFES to ensure it is located in the most appropriate location to best serve our Greater Springfield community,” she said.

