A 39-hectare development site at 11 Saleyards Road, Yamanto has gone up for sale.
Property

Land sale could mark new sporting development

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
8th Mar 2021 1:00 PM
A SPORTING club or recreational centre could be in store for Yamanto after a massive block of commercial land hit the market.

The land, which is situated at 11 Saleyards Rd, sprawls across more than 70 acres and is zoned to allow development of local business and industry.

Representing the sale, Ray White Ipswich real estate agent John Galloway said the zoning meant the land offered a range of possibilities for the buyer.

“There is a long list of things you could do there,” Mr Galloway said.

“It might be a bulky goods facility, like a warehouse furniture retailer, or a sporting club could set up there.”

He said the leafy property had the potential to develop across 11 to 12 hectares.

“It has a development footprint of 11 to 12 hectares,” he said.

“A lot of the land has protected vegetation on it, which will be a good buffer, making it a good area for businesses to start up.”

Mr Galloway said the southern boundary of the property was set to accommodate a future railway, for which the new owner would be compensated.

“It is going to be taken for the future rail corridor, the railroad that’s going to be linking Springfield to Ipswich,” he said.

“It’s about three hectares of the property and, when the land is acquired, the buyer will be paid compensation.”

Mr Galloway said similar land had recently sold in the area for $450,000 per hectare.

“There isn’t a price on it yet,” Mr Galloway said.

Even so, the property has already drawn interest from locals and those calling from other states.

“Three groups are currently conducting due diligence,” Mr Galloway said.

“They’re owner occupier type people.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

