Land restoration fund to restore threatened species

The fund is designed to help restore native habitats for threatened Australian species.

RESIDENTS may once again see black cockatoos, rock wallabies and more koalas in some of the region's habitats.

A State Government land restoration fund will help threatened species in the Bremer and Lockyer catchments, as well as protected area along the Little Liverpool Range covering more than 4000 ha.

The restoration project will take $750,000 from the $500 million fund.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said that the Queensland Trust for Nature's project is one of six that will receive money from a sub-grant.

"Carbon farming is an emerging industry that has real opportunity to create new jobs and revenue for regional communities,” she said.

"The project will restore protected areas and develop a model for landholders to restore degraded land while diversifying their income.

"The project will also see re-established koala habitat and improved water quality, and support other threatened species including the brush-tailed rock wallaby and the glossy black-cockatoo.

"We want to see more graziers participating in carbon farming and this project will encourage that.”

Dr Adrian Volders, Queensland Trust for Nature Chairperson, said his organisation was thrilled to be partnering with Healthy Land and Water and Greencollar to deliver a game-changing project as part of the Land Restoration Fund's Catalysing Action Grants program.

"The real game-changer here is the combination and breadth of skills of our partners,” he said.

"Queensland Trust for Nature has been working for many years to find innovative ways to harness and grow investment in private land conservation.

"Facing Queensland's environmental challenges requires an all hands on-deck approach and we want to work with landholders to model and grow opportunities to diversify farm incomes into carbon, water quality and biodiversity co-benefit production.”

Other projects funded as part of this program include revegetating the banks of the Bremer river and rainforest restoration on the Atherton Tablelands.