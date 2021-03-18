Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

Plans have been submitted to Ipswich City Council to subdivide a 20 hectare block just outside a Marburg in order to start building houses on the land.

PLANS have been submitted to Ipswich City Council to subdivide a 20 hectare block just outside a rural Ipswich township in order to start building houses.

Curtis Winwood is seeking the council’s approval to split land over 45-85 Schubels Rd in Marburg into 15 residential lots.

It appears to be the first step in a larger residential estate.

Plans for the proposed development.

The vacant site is just a couple of minutes south of the centre of the small rural town.

The proposal involves subdividing the site into 15 residential lots sized between 3000m2 and 3170m2 with a balance lot of 9799m2.

There is a proposal to realign the existing overhead 33 kilovolt power lines which run through the site.

A new road will also be built to service future residents.

“The proposed new road will be a local access road, not a through road and thus will only service local traffic, reducing amenity impacts on residential lots,” the application notes.

“The proposed new road will allow for future extension to the east at a time when the neighbouring property develops.”

The site has two frontages, an unconstructed road reserve that provides access to Owens Street and Schubels Road.

The application notes there is no existing approvals in the council’s system for the site of the proposed development.

The Country Hills housing estate, which was approved for 49 lots in 2014, is just to the north.

It is proposed to subdivide the land into 15 residential lots with one balance lot.

“The development is relevant to the extent access is obtained via Owens Street, and some of the proposed internal infrastructure will be extended from the adjoining development,” the application notes.

“The development established lots within the Township Zone of between 2,505m2-5,783m2, with the majority of lots being an average lot size of 3,000m2, which is below the minimum lot size of 4,000m2 for Township lots.

“Council accepted reduced lot sizes where it was demonstrated that the lots could still provide sufficient area for on-site effluent treatment and disposal.”

