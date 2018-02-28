Menu
Land marked for two new schools in booming Ipswich suburb

Emma Clarke
by
28th Feb 2018 3:00 PM

A VACANT block of land at Ripley has already been marked for the future state primary and secondary schools, two years before they are expected to open.

The two schools will share the same campus on a large block bordering Providence Pde and Parkway Ave.

The Department of Housing and Public Works submitted proposed infrastructure designation application materials to Ipswich City Council this week, detailing the initial plans for the schools.

The project involves a master plan development for two new individual prep to year six and year seven to 12 schools on a co-located site which includes general learning areas, executive student staff centre, resource centre, art and design centre, hospitality, retail, business, ICT Centre, applied technology centre, science centre and a lecture theatre.

The schools are also expected to have dedicated spaces for performing arts, music multi-media, movement studies and sports.

Initial plans for the new schools, plus a third at Springfield West, were made public during the last state government election in November.

It is expected design teams will work through the likely staging of buildings and confirm building footprints and floor plans over the coming week.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The Queensland Government classified Ripley Valley was classified as a priority development area in 2010 and is predicted to become home to 120,000 people in the coming years. South Ripley is one of the top five fastest growing regions in Ipswich.

ipswich city council ipswich schools ripley ripley school state school
