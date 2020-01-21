Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sagze Edwards, Craig Weribone, Thulu-Wii Hopkins-Kinchela, Daniel Kinchela, Lui Varney, Jherome Gadian and Bulooyuruul Hopkins-Kinchela at the Deebing Creek Mission site.
Sagze Edwards, Craig Weribone, Thulu-Wii Hopkins-Kinchela, Daniel Kinchela, Lui Varney, Jherome Gadian and Bulooyuruul Hopkins-Kinchela at the Deebing Creek Mission site.
News

Land defenders on high alert after nearby clearing

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
21st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRADITIONAL owners and campers occupying the Deebing Creek Mission Site remain on high alert after they discovered land clearing and preliminary works had begun on nearby land.

A spokesman for developers AV Jennings said they had not started works at their proposed Deebing Springs site, but there are some sewer works being done on their nearby Cadence development.

Yuggera woman Karen Coghill called for all land defenders to meet yesterday in an urgent attempt to keep the mission protected and stop further land clearing.

“You’re dealing with people who want to maintain heritage of the land and that’s why we’re occupying,” she said.

“All of our history in that area is at risk of being totally wiped out.

“From physical, spiritual and intellectual history, it’s all at risk of being annihilated under the state government and what they did.

“We’re still waiting for a permanent injunction to be place on development over the whole mission site.”

An AV Jennings spokesman said the developers have started work on an information package that will be available to all to clearly set out the facts associated with the development.

“This will include not only the detailed technical analysis of the GPR that was done but also the interpretation and analysis of all the data, so all can understand,” he said

“There are works associated with Cadence, Ripley, which include a sewer connection to an area close to the pony club.

“This is undertaken with full approvals, YUP attendance as per the approvals requirements.”

av jennings deebing creek deebing creek mission deebing springs yuggera people
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plainland developer comments on calls for 24-hour gym

        premium_icon Plainland developer comments on calls for 24-hour gym

        News Accoding to local athletes, a gym at Plainland would make a “motza” with limited safe exercise facilities available nearby. Here’s what the developer had to say

        Scenic Rim restaurant wins over tastebuds of food judges

        premium_icon Scenic Rim restaurant wins over tastebuds of food judges

        News Popular restaurant wins prestigious food competition for its food and atmosphere

        Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        premium_icon Budding ‘scientist’s’ prized marijuana plant seized

        News A self-proclaimed scientist planned to make CBD oil from his plant

        Severe storm warning issued for southeast

        premium_icon Severe storm warning issued for southeast

        Weather A severe storm warning has been issued for southeast Queensland