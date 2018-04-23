Land clearing marks start of $6.3 billion apartment project

An artists impression of the $6 billion Brookwater residential Central Garden Apartment project and the City Centre North development project.

LAND being cleared on Eden Station Drv adjacent the Springfield Central train station marks the start of a $6.3 billion development in Springfield.

A Springfield City Group spokesman said the land clearing was for the next stage of Brookwater residential, Central Garden Apartment project and the City Centre North development project.

The full development will see about 10,000 apartments delivered in five stages as well as extensive commercial and retail spaces and is expected to create thousands of jobs.

In February last year Chinese companies R&F Properties and Etone partnered with Springfield City Group to deliver the major apartment development with a projected end value of $6.3 billion.

A development application was approved for stage one of the project, 2277 apartments located between Augusta Parkway and Eden Station Drive on January 29.

Developers are now negotiating with Ipswich City Council on building heights, car parking spaces and set backs.

Plans for the residential community include basement car parking and a residents-only club house designed to house pool, gym, childcare and cooking facilities.

A 1500m2 local activity centre will be incorporated providing space for shops, cafes, a medical centre and more.

Another 2000m2 has been set aside for business use and 5000m2 for community facilities.

In the centre of the development a private water body and publicly accessible open space has been planned.