Land cleared, when work must start on 100 new apartments

CLEAR: Development at the North St site near Workshops Rail Museum. Cordell Richardson

ONE hundred new apartments could be built at North Ipswich with documents lodged to Ipswich City Council.

Leda Holdings chair Bob Ell, who owns Riverlink Shopping Centre, has applied to make a minor amendment to his plans for apartments on North St.

Changes to the existing approvals include an updated staging plan and stormwater management plan.

The application hints work might finally start on the parcel of land near Workshops Rail Museum; which was approved by the council in 2012.

An extension was granted to February 17 this year for the approval.

Development assessment plans indicate 100 units will be built in three stages on a 4.8ha parcel of land at 21A North St, North Ipswich.

A 3085 sqm recreation area is proposed for the centre of the site.

The site is one of two owned by Leda Holdings earmarked for residential development.

The company has also started a significant refurbishment of its Riverlink Shopping Centre.

Management has shuffled tenants in an effort to create an entertainment and dining precinct.

The long-awaited new bowling alley is due to open in April.

In October LEDA retail chief operating officer Peter Coroneo spoke about the company's efforts to create a piazza-style precinct at the centre.

Rashays opened in December while a stage and improved children's playground is also proposed for future works.