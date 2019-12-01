Land and air search underway to find missing Raceview man

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate 30-year-old Andrew McIntyre who went missing from Raceview in Ipswich on Sunday, December 1.

Police are appealing for locals to check their properties, yards and sheds.

A land and air search involving Police, SES and Polair is underway and currently focused on the area Andrew was last seen, Anna Drive, Raceview at 9am today (Sunday, December 1).

Police hold serious concerns for Andrew's safety and well-being and are urging anyone with information that can assist in locating him to immediately contact them.

Andrew is described as Caucasian, around 170cm tall, with a proportionate build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts with a blue singlet and black thongs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902385262