Andrew Laming will stand down from parliament at the end of his term. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas.
Politics

Laming to quit parliament at election

by Steven Zemek
28th Mar 2021 11:14 AM

Under-fire Queensland MP Andrew Laming will not contest the next election.

Mr Laming has been under pressure to resign after he was the subject of complaints from two women who accused him of harassing them online.

He has also been accused by another young woman of taking a photo of her underwear while she bent over.

Mr Frydenberg on Sunday said Mr Laming would not contest the Queensland seat of Bowman at the next election.

More to come.

