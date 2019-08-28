Lambs mutilated, killed in shocking wild dog attack

SENSELESS ATTACKS: A Northern Rivers landowner said she has two-thirds of her sheep to senseless wild dog attacks.

A LANDOWNER is devastated after wild dogs attacked and mutilated some of her livestock.

Last week the Wyrallah-based landowner, who has asked for anonymity, said the latest attack was the third in a recent spate.

"I have lost about 10 ewes out of 14. These dogs are killing for pleasure," she said.

"My dad is devastated, the drought is bad enough.

"The ways these dogs kill and mutilate our animals is appalling.

"One little lamb I raised from a baby, her neck and legs were broken."

Wild dogs are considered a serious pest in Australia attacking livestock and native animals, potentially spreading diseases and threatening human health, safety and well-being.

These attacks on livestock and pets, lethal or otherwise, also cause emotional distress to landholders.

The landowner said keeping her own dog appeared to have deterred the wild dogs from targeting her poultry.

"I had my geese and ducks out last night and my dog was in the yard and the wild dogs went straight to the sheep," she said.

"Before these three attacks we have not had wild dogs attacking livestock on our property before."

"We will try to gets some videos so we can decide if they are feral or domestic dogs."

It was a bitter blow to the landowner who said she has only ordered dog wire to build a dog-proof fence a day before the last attack.

"This is my income," she said.

"A lot of people in this area have given up sheep they were ripping the lambs out of uterus when they were lambing."

North Coast Local Land Services, Team Leader Invasive Species, Dean Chamberlain, said his team is working closely with farmer to eradicate the problem.

"We work collaboratively with local landholders and it's important that everyone has the opportunity to learn how to manage the problem,"

equip landholders with the knowledge they need to manage wild dogs on their properties.

Mr Chamberlain urges landowners to talk to their neighbours to see if they are having similar problems as well as contacting LLS.

More information https://northcoast.lls.nsw.gov.au/our-region/contact-us or phone 6623 3900.