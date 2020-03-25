Lakes, dams and parks shut from today

Lakes, dams and parks to shut until further notice.

Recreation areas at Seqwater-managed lakes and parks will be closed from today until further notice. This includes all land and water-based recreation, including boating, skiing and fishing.

The decision supports decisions by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Seqwater CEO Neil Brennan said the recreation closures were needed to best protect staff safety and public health.

Seqwater has also cancelled any planned events at its recreation facilities until further notice.

eqwater manages recreation facilities at dams, lakes and parks such as Lake Somerset and Enoggera Reservoir, that provide more than 50 per cent of the green space in south-east Queensland outside of national parks. More than 2.6 million people visit Seqwater recreation sites each year.