Lakes closed after concerns for water quality

LAKES Atkinson and Clarendon remain closed to all water based activities due to low water levels and water quality issues.

Seqwater have asked visitors to follow signage and directions of staff on-site.

"We will open the lake as soon as it is safe to do so,” a spokesperson said.

"We have reopened Lake Dyer to paddlecraft activities only.

"Due to the reduced water levels, the swimming area cannot be used and the boat ramp will remain closed to trailerable vessels.”

For more visit http://www.seqwater.com.au/.