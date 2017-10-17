Lake Wyaralong to become a mecca for rowing enthusiasts

UPGRADES: LAKE Wyaralong will see an upgrade to rowing facilities.

Chris Ison ROK170917crowing1

LAKE Wyaralong's growing reputation as a rowing mecca has received a significant boost with council approving plans for new competitor amenities on the dam foreshore.

Planning and Development Committee chair Cr Rick Stanfield said Rowing Queensland had set out a long-term plan to develop a world-class rowing facility at the dam.

Cr Stanfield said the first stage of works would involve the construction of six rowing sheds, toilet and shower facilities, communal space and rowing communications area with storage, and purpose built pontoons for rowers to access their boats.

Subsequent stages will provide an additional 12 rowing sheds to support activity at the dam.

Cr Stanfield said this was great news for the entire community.

"This proposal represents an excellent outcome for the site, particularly through enhanced utilisation of the dam for recreation, the community and for the sport of rowing in Queensland,” Cr Stanfield said.

Cr Stanfield said it was anticipated major regatta events could eventually attract several thousand spectators to the dam.

"This represents an economic opportunity for the region as competitors and spectators will need to access an array of services in our local towns,” he said.