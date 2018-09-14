Menu
Lendlease employees work to reduce sediment run off into Spring Lake.
Lake gets a spruce up with 2000 native grasses planted

14th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

YESTERDAY around 30 Lendlease employees took part in a community project at Spring Lake in Springfield Lakes to rehabilitate and revegetate parts of the lake foreshore.

They spent the day weeding, mulching, replanting and collecting litter.

The Spring Lake revegetation project is one of 140 worthwhile causes in Australia receiving a helping hand from Lendlease employees, as part of its annual Community Day.

Now in its 23rd year, Community Day enables Lendlease employees to work alongside their colleagues, community partners, families and suppliers to make a difference in the communities where they live and work.

Community Day projects are sourced and initiated by Lendlease employees, giving them the ability to choose where they want to lend a hand and where they can be most helpful.

Last year more than 4,000 Lendlease employees around the world joined community volunteers supporting over 400 Community Day projects.

Springfield Lakes Nature Care Group President Luise Manning said the work would help improve the lake.

"The Spring Lake revegetation project will help to reduce sediment run off into the lake as well as improve amenity for lake users,” Mrs Manning said.

"Community Day is a fantastic opportunity for Lendlease to give back to projects that help the environment and community they work in, making it a better place.”

Cate Harris, Acting Group Head of Sustainability and Group Head of Lendlease Foundation at Lendlease, said Community Day had become a great part of Lendlease's history and culture.

"Community Day offers employees a chance to apply their experience and skills to make a meaningful and positive contribution to our local communities,” Ms Harris said.

"Since it started in 1996, we have supported activities ranging from renovating buildings for the homeless, to restoring green spaces and assisting children with special needs.”

