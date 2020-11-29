Laidley’s setback highlighting vast difference in standard

LAIDLEY'S latest comprehensive victory over Marburg-Mt Crosby Thunder has almost certainly set up a Harding-Madsen Shield showdown with Wests for this season's title honours.

However, as Laidley maestro Mick Sippel rightly declared after the game: "There is a vast difference between the top teams and the bottom teams in this comp.

"Even the middle teams, there is a big difference. We're seeing that gap get bigger and bigger.

"The scores are just ugly at times.''

Although pleased to see Thunder back in first grade, Sippel said Saturday's 182 run win at Bichel Oval highlighted the difference in standard.

"Thunder have a lot of good young guys there but they're off the pace a bit. It is first grade cricket,'' Sippel said.

"They will be all right in years to come but it gives you a false sense of how you are going when you are playing some of these lower teams.''

Laidley remained unbeaten, along with Toowoomba heavyweights Wests, after the latest round of Harding-Madsen Shield matches.

Wests (2/194) thrashed Highfields Railways (61), adding weight to Sippel's thoughts on the competition standards.

With two rounds left, Wests are frontrunners but have to play Laidley in the final game to decide who becomes 2020 intercity champions.

In his latest match with temperates nudging 40, Sippel praised long-serving Laidley lower order batsman Terry Emmerson for his 82 run effort, off just 62 balls.

Due to his fly-in, fly-out work on the Western Downs, Emmerson hadn't lined up for Laidley in a month.

"For him to come back in the side and play the way he played, it just shows what sort of a quality player he is,'' Sippel said. "He's a quality bloke too.

"It's just great to have him around the group of guys. The young guys especially learnt a lot from the way Terry batted yesterday.''

Laidley batsman Terry Emmerson. Picture: Nev Madsen

Emmerson's surge helped Laidley amass 6/303 after captain Alex Welsh scored 78 to back up his ton the previous week.

However, Laidley suffered a mighty setback when first drop Gerard Sippel limped off the field, retired hurt on 9.

His brother Mick feared the worst as Gerard prepared to get scans on his knee that gave way when he was running between the wickets.

"He may take no further part in the rest of the season,'' Mick said.

"That was a big blow for us because he's still, in my opinion, in the top three or four batsmen in the competition. On his day, he's better than anyone.''

The all-rounder said Thunder struggled to trouble the Laidley batsmen on a fast outfield and a good pitch.

With a decent total to defend, Laidley's bowlers gave the enthusiastic Thunder batsman a tough time. Thunder were bowled out for 121 in 31 overs.

Paceman Liam Dean (2/33) and Jem Ryan (2/20) did the early damage before spinners Welsh (3/13) and Josh Reisenleiter (3/53) cleaned up the tail.

Welsh took his 300th wicket (average 12.19) in the game, having recently returned from a finger injury.

"He's probably got the best average in the comp I would have thought for 300 wickets,'' Sippel said. "There wouldn't be too many better.''

In other weekend results, Centrals locked up a top four spot by beating Brothers by 20 runs.

Northsiders lost to Metropolitan Easts in Toowoomba.

Northern Brothers Diggers defeated Redbacks by 185 runs, reinforcing Sippel's thoughts on this season's competition.

STATE OF PLAY

Harding Madsen Shield

Laidley District v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Bichel Oval

Laidley Inning s

Chris Wilson c M. Raine b Schmidt 26 (26)

Alex Welsh c N. Raine b Schmidt 78 (88)

Gerard Sippel retired hurt 9 (12)

Michael Sippel c J. Anderson b C. Anderson 39 (54)

Matthew Grassick lbw C. Anderson 0 (4)

Terry Emmerson c Armstrong b Schmidt 82 (62)

Shanley Neuendorf c Sefont b Klass 37 (15)

Samson Ryan not out 20 (11)

Josh Reisenleiter not out (0)

Extras (10w 2nb) 12

Total (45ov) 6/303

FoW: 44, 121, 121, 217, 281, 284

Bowling: Blayde Klass 10/0/87/1; Patrick Schmidt 10/0/79/3; Lucas Sefont 10/0/58/0; Connor Anderson 9/1/38/2; Todd Anderson 3/1/20/0; Nick Raine 3/0/21/0.

Thunder Innings

Jacob Anderson c Grassick b Dean 22 (27)

Todd Anderson c Grassick b Ryan 13 (33)

Lee Watts c Emerson b Dean 0 (6)

Aaron Nugter c Grassick b Reisenleiter 18 (18)

Mitch Raine c Grassick b J.Ryan 0 (3)

Braydon Armstrong c M. Sippel b Reisenleiter 0 (2)

Nick Raine st Grassick b Reisenleiter 8 (16)

Lucas Sefont lbw Welsh 36 (33)

Blayde Klass c Grassick b Welsh 16 (35)

Patrick Schmidt not out 2 (8)

Connor Anderson lbw Welsh 0 (4)

Extras (1lb 5w) 6

Total (31ov) 121

FoW: 40, 40, 41, 41, 45, 66, 67, 114, 121, 121

Bowling: Liam Dean 10/1/33/2; Jem Ryan 6/1/20/2; Josh Reisenleiter 9/0/35/3; Samson Ryan 2/0/19/0; Alex Welsh 4/1/13/3.

Laidley win by 182 runs.

Central Districts v Brothers at Limestone Park

Centrals Innings

Wayne Jones c Khan b Mackay 35 (69)

Tim Weber c Khan b Bilyj 62 (66)

Caleb Risson c Khan b Mackay 2 (15)

Luke Barrett c R. Griffiths b Bilyj 0 (2)

Harry Dobson c Hall b Vasta 32 (41)

David Tyler lbw Mackay 14 (16)

Braydon Osborne c Vasta b Mackay 0 (1)

Mick Abbott c Sharrad b Denny 25 (33)

Jamie Koch run out (Hall) 4 (10)

Alex Dell not out 0 (2)

Brendan Ashton c Hall b Denny 7 (5)

Extras (6lb 24w) 30

Total (44.1ov) 211

FoW: 114, 122, 122, 128, 150, 150, 188, 204, 204, 211.

Bowling: Riley Denny 9.1/0/37/2; Mark Sharrad 5/0/20/0; Xavier Vasta 9/1/55/1; Lachlan Bilyj 10/1/48/2; Mick Conway 1/0/4/0; Craig Mackay 10/0/41/4.

Brothers Innings

Joel Hall c Ashton b Abbott 13 (25)

Regan Griffiths run out (Abbott/Tyler) 17 (43)

Faraz Khan st Tyler b Koch 11 (27)

Lachlan Griffiths c Tyler b Abbott 0 (9)

Cade Banditt lbw Jones 4 (7)

Craig Mackay c Barrett b Abbott 59 (56)

Xavier Vasta c Osborne b Jones 4 (4)

Lachlan Bilyj b Jones 11 (16)

Riley Denny c Osborne b Dell 15 (16)

Mark Sharrad not out 30 (23)

Mick Conway lbw Abbott 5 (13)

Extras (2b 1lb 18w) 21

Total (43.1ov) 191

FoW: 31, 51, 55, 57, 68, 75, 89, 117, 177, 191

Bowling: Alex Dell 10/1/37/1; Brendan Ashton 10/0/55/0; Mick Abbott 9.1/1/33/4; Jamie Koch 5/0/12/1; Wayne Jones 9/1/51/3.

Centrals win by 20 runs

Northern Brothers Diggers v South East Redbacks at Rockville

Diggers Innings

L. Reen c ? b Perera 6 (21)

B. Anderson c Ross b Acutt 75 (69)

C. Hall not out 107 (109)

C. Walker not out 84 (73)

Extras (1b 1lb 16w 2nb) 20

Total (45ov) 2/292

FoW: 33, 122

Bowling: Anju Perera 6/0/40/1; Callum Chandler 6/0/43/0; Shane Ross 9/1/57/0; Nick Berg 5/0/44/0; Kris Hoffman 10/0/53/0; Ethan Acutt 9/1/53/1.

Redbacks Innings

Cameron Gillanders c Nitschke b Bradford 1 (5)

Kyle Ladlay c C. Walker b Hudson 4 (12)

Ethan Acutt c Hall b Hudson 6 (21)

Anju Perera c B. Walker b Hudson 0 (3)

Clint Mooney b Philip 20 (26)

Grant Duce lbw Anderson 19 (17)

Ben Wenzel lbw Anderson 0 (2)

Shane Ross c Nitschke b Anderson 0 (2)

Nick Berg b Anderson 2 (2)

Callum Chandler not out 25 (27)

Kris Hoffman b Anderson 11 (20)

Extras (3lb 11w 5nb) 19

Total (22ov) 107

FoW: 2, 12, 18, 19, 48, 61, 61, 63, 64, 107

Bowling: K. Bradford 6/1/25/1; J. Hudson 5/2/21/3; S. Knoll 3/0/23/0; B. Anderson 6/0/31/5; C. Philip 2/1/4/1.

Diggers win by 185 runs.

Western District Toowoomba 2/194 (45) defeated Highfields Railways 61; University 3/280 (45) v Southern Districts Magpies.

Cricket Ipswich

2nd Division

Northsiders 1/133 - Nathan Fisher 45 (52), Cody Danziel 42, Nick Drain 37; Anthony Crilly 1/44 (5) defeated Centrals 132 (35.1) - Tom Young 13 (41), Dan Smith 38 (38), Dave Cupit 28 (38), Matt Burgemeister 13* (7); Jacob Maroske 1/24(4), Kev Cumming 5/1/8/3, Tom Weier 1/9 (4), Troy Noe 8/4/11/1, Jack Trace 2/20 (3).

Laidley 8/198 (40) - Joel Mitchell 1/28 (8), Ray Coleman 2/26 (8), Darrin Mitchell 1/8 (4.4), Jap Singh 1/28 (6), Pete Whelan 1/9 (2.2), Tom Hall 1/25 (4), Nathan Turner 1/41 (5)

defeated Thunder 170 (38.4) - Kel 213, Zane Hogan 72, Jap Singh 16, Joel Mitchell 22, Darrin Mitchell 12*.

Redbacks 8/194 (22.3) - Jonathan Bill 1/43 (7), Chris McGloin 1/19 (2), Luke Harper 2/28 (3), Jamie Hamilton 3/9 (2) defeated Brothers 8/193 (40) - Hayden Walker 49, Scott Lavery 30, Jonathan Bill 14, Darren Meier 39, Jack McAteer 14.

3rd Division

Laidley 158 (34.4) - Matthew Caswell 59 (99), Joseph Plater 31 (27), Jared Adamski 18 (31), Ruben East 11* (9); Kynan McDonald 1/26 (5), Byron Yule 1/41 (7) v Thunder 8/140 (26.1) - Fletcher Madden 22 (32), Ben Donnelly 28 (24), Byron Yule 18 (15), Matthew Callaghan 29* (38); Ruben East 6wkts, Scott McGrath 1/25 (8), Noah Plater 1/1 5(2).